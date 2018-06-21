Interview with conceptual photographer Carlos Bracho Photography / Posted in June Issue 2018

Carlos Bracho is a 28 years old scientist, based in Panama. He is a Biotechnologist who happens to be deeply connected with the creation of ideas through photographs.We asked him a few in-depth questions about his photography work and would like to showcase a few shots from his inspiring work.

Strong conceptual fine art shots! Where do you get your inspiration?

Carlos: My inspirations come from the forest and of course, my own background as a living person. I live in a very dense tropical area, and one of the things I love the most is going camping, exploring new places, looking after abandoned houses. Filling those spaces with people and trying to come up with a story is very satisfying. After about 8 years of taking photographs, after my mother passed away and all the things I tried to do to not think about that, photography was the one that literally made “click”.

What is the most inspiring thing you photographed?

Carlos: From my personal point of view, I really enjoy every part of the process and is never like I feel like “I just made it”. It all starts with the idea, and it comes sometimes very spontaneously, sometimes while listening to music, while doing my job with stem cells (at the lab), or trying to figure out something else. The pre-production is also interesting, who could be the right person to portrait those ideas who isn’t me because honestly, I don’t feel like I can express physically those stories, and most of the times are friends, sometimes strangers, and that is also exciting. The production is always fun, lots of laughs, problems to solve at the moment, and of course post-production, and apparently I’m getting lazy at Photoshop with every year.

Any project you would like to shoot again?

Carlos: Yes! Right now I’m trying to re-shoot a very important project from last year that went wrong. Last year I used a room from a friend’s house for two days, contacted a Make-up artist, hired to do some BTS, painted, decorated and bought lots of things to shoot an idea to talk about isolation in a room, about introspection and introversion. Sadly, the room was very small and I found out later that as people got closer to me, the distortion of my wide lens changed everything from one photo to another, and even when I tried to fix it, it didn’t work as I wanted to, so now I’m trying to replicate that using other (less expensive) tools.

Can you tell us more about your link with nature? Most images are shot in the jungle and/or have flowers in them.

Carlos: I guess I’m just really into exploring the forest, going to new places and just being out of the city, my house, my job and feeling a little bit better in there. Most of my images are created in the same forest, I’ve been exploring the exact same place for over 5 years, but started going there around 8 years ago. It just feels very nice, very isolated, calm, I go with the people I wanna create something, or just by myself to do some more bucket list maybe is some sort of scape.

Any things on your photo bucket list?

Carlos: Yes, I have a new camera and I’ve been doing my work with one lens, a 50mm 1.4, but since most of the time I need to create “scenes” and I like to leave a lot of room for the environment that surrounds my subject, I’m in the need of a more wide lens. I’m thinking of a 20mm 1.8 from Sigma or the Sony 16-35mm G master (expensive, yes), and it would also help me for some filming I have in mind in the future. I would really like to buy a portable smoke machine but the portable ones are really really expensive, so I guess is something to look for later.

Any tip/advice you can share while shooting conceptual?

Carlos: Well, I’ve been in the position of both planning most of the details of my work, and also going out with a friend and just knowing I wanna create some “environmental nudes”. So I guess whatever is your type of workflow, focus on what you want to do. Go with a goal and accomplish it. If your goal is to create dreamy nudes in the forest, and you want soft/diffuse light, but you aren’t the kind of person that plans every photo, just set the day, the time with your model, go there and do your thing, create your stuff, allow yourself to explore while shooting. Go back home, do your post-production and be very conscious about what you share with the world, share the best of you without forgetting that nothing is perfect, but remember that the final product is just a small (still important portion) of what you do. Love your process, enjoy it, have fun while doing it, and of course, try something new the next time.

Scotch, beer or water?

Carlos: Actually, I drink a lot of water, but if you allow me to pick a second one, a cold beer, please.

All featured work in this interview is copyrighted by Carlos Bracho. Do not reproduce or use this work without his permission.

Make sure to check out his portfolio for more inspiring work!

