Interview with designer and photographer Balázs Csizik Photography / Posted in June Issue 2018

Balázs Csizik (30), born in Székesfehérvár and living, working in Budapest. Interested in researching the connections between abstract photography and traditional art forms like painting, and with graphic design. Following his interests, he wrote his thesis work (Budapest University Technology and Economics – Visual Communication MA) about the contemporary abstract photography scene in Hungary and started producing works in the genre himself. In his work he combined the visual language of graphic design and photography, using two skillsets. It is a study of the meeting points of constructivist and suprematist art and urban minimalist photography. We can find similar elements in both of them, focusing on basic geometric forms, such as squares, circles, and diagonal lines. Balázs found that these art compositions are reconstructable in everyday urban landscapes in a two-dimensional graphic form. Has an interest in raw materials, concrete, and wood. Everything that reduces the elements to a minimalist state. Loves hiking, watching and criticise movies with his friends, and cats (“Balázs: but who don’t like cats?”) Mostly inspired by music and Scandinavian movies, like Olafúr Arnalds, Nils Frahm or Philip Glass and the dogma movies by Vinterberg and Trier for example.

Your work consists mostly of colorful minimalism. Where do you get your inspiration?

Balázs: My visual concepts are strongly influenced by modern architecture, brutalism, and various art forms like suprematism and constructivism. I also get inspiration from nature, searching for the collaboration between urban and natural landscapes. I’m inspired by both contemporary artists and graphic designers and by influential artists from my past. My favorite artists are Kandinszkij, Malevich, Rothko, Moholy-Nagy, Kassák.

What is the most inspiring thing you photographed?

Balázs: Maybe the blocks and urban areas of my hometown – Székesfehérvár, I live for 9 years in my country’s capital city Budapest and now want to re-evaluate my feelings about my hometown, want to reach new levels of it.

Any project you would like to shoot again?

Balázs: I really want to continue my series Deconstruction – and also in the next step, I want to play with real materials, to print my artwork with different methods and play with them – so in that way in the next step I want to be more manual and autheristic.

Can you tell us more about your deconstruction projects?

Balázs: Deconstruction is a series that show my vision about deform but also rebuild my subjective vision and reality. This way, my architectural vision engage a new aesthetics with the occupation of space. So in that way deconstruction is a form of reach a new balance, is a way to reach aesthetic construction.

Any things on your photo bucket list?

Balázs: I really want to reach new levels in minimal architecture photography – go to villages and peripheric sites after the brutalist cityscapes. I also want to go abroad, to find motivation in different architectural styles – I really want to go to China, to discover those monumental artificial cities like Ordos.

Any tip/advice you can share while shooting buildings?

Balázs: Maybe my biggest advice to try to not to be a tourist abroad, for example, if you come to Budapest leave the Parliament and Castle district and explore the urban areas to meet with local people and architecture – You will definitely find easter eggs!

Scotch, beer or water?

Balázs: Beer of course – German lager, and wheat beer!

All featured work in this interview is copyrighted by Balázs Csizik. Do not reproduce or use this work without his permission.

Make sure to check out his portfolio for more inspiring work!

Report