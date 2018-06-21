Interview with photographer Andrii Lutsyk Photography / Posted in June Issue 2018

A guy born in Ukraine, roaming from place to place and taking photos these days. Andrii is also the winner of our SUMMITS Challenge with his amazing shot of Yangshuo, China.

Adventures! Never ending source of inspiration?

Andrii: Of course! I love mountains, love being outdoors or in some forgotten remote places people rarely go to. I just feel good there. Especially when I can share it later on!

What is the most inspiring place you photographed?

Andrii: Himalayas – I think it’s obvious! I did some treks where you just go alone for days. That was awesome.

Any place you would like to visit again?

Andrii: Nepal for sure and also Yangshuo, China. Such a surreal town. Well, and many others – that’s a long list! Although I prefer to go to places I haven’t been before.

Can you tell us more about your link with mountains?

Andrii: I feel more peaceful in the mountains, happier I could say. Life is simple there, the mind is focused and quiet. I enjoy it! So I try to spend as much time in the mountains as I can.

Any things on your photo bucket list?

Andrii: Andes, Pamir, Indian part of Himalayas, Altai, Kamchatka.

Any tip/advice you can share while shooting landscapes?

Andrii: Climb high, wake up before the sun! In landscape, a big part is just to put yourself in some badass beautiful surroundings. Relax, observe and capture!

Scotch, beer or water?

Andrii: Depends! Beer while chilling with friends and water while hiking under the burning sun. Scotch never, not my kind of vibe.

All featured work in this interview is copyrighted by Andrii Lutsyk. Do not reproduce or use this work without his permission.

Make sure to check out his portfolio for more inspiring work!

