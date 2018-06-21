Interview with photographer Holger Nitschke Photography / Posted in June Issue 2018

Holger Nitschke, 39 years old photographer based in Northern Germany near the city “Oldenburg” with his girlfriend/partner Ilka who is also involved in his photography. Started photography back in 2003 when he bought his first digital camera, a nasty Kodak Easyshare-thing for 800 EUR, which battery was always low after 30 shots. In the first year he just took snap-shots, but often carry the camera to concerts and his goal was to make personally useful live-shots of several bands he loved. After a concert, the bandleader of a local independent band asked him if he wanted to make some promo-pictures from him and his band for the forthcoming album. Holger agreed and after a week he had his first “shooting”. The results were fine and Holger was “infected” in people-photography.

Your work consists mostly of amazing portrait shots. Where do you get your inspiration?

Holger: Most of my inspiration I get in music and film. I prefer a moody and slightly dark/melancholic style.

What is the most inspiring thing you photographed?

Holger: I think it’s actually (since nearly three years) the one with Michelle (see below).

Any project you would like to shoot again?

Holger: Nothing special – but I love to travel and make photos somewhere else than my “home-zone”.

Colour or Monochrome shots?

Holger: In the past months nearly 80% of my work is b/w – because of the classic look and better transfer of mood than in color. I think that color often distracts from the subject.

Any things on your photo bucket list?

Holger: Nothing important yet (because all my gear was renewed in the past year) but I think about a new light/flash set in the future.

Any tip/advice you can share while shooting portraits?

Holger: Make photos, make photos, make photos! And look at photos (yours and from other photographers) and ask yourself why some images inspire you and some not. Don’t distract yourself with too much technique – use available light outdoor/on location and just one light in the studio.

Scotch, beer or water?

Holger: Wine!

