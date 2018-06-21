Interview with photographer Kevin Krautgartner Photography / Posted in June Issue 2018

Kevin Krautgartner, 29 years old German photographer with passion for architecture and landscapes (especially aerials). Taking photos for about 5 years, but only doing it full-time for the last 2 years. After Kevin graduated from a University of Applied Sciences with a degree in graphic design, he was more and more putting his focus on photography. Right now really loves what he does and thinks his journey has just started.

Your work consists of strong lines and is very colorful. Where do you get your inspiration?

Kevin: That’s right, especially in my architecture works I’m hardly trying to focus on geometrical aspects like symmetries, vivid colors and straight lines. I think these parts are making architecture that much interesting. As those aspects are not always given in landscapes, I’m also trying to focus on exciting (sometimes abstract) patterns and structures. I’m getting much inspiration by looking at art in all its varieties, may it be paints, print-design or moving pictures. It’s also always inspiring for me to just go out and explore some unknown places. A new idea can wait just behind the next corner.

What is the most inspiring building you photographed?

Kevin: I think the most inspiring building I’ve been shooting was the “Langham Place Hotel” in Guangzhou, China. I’ve never seen such an amazing construction. All these untypical lines have been given endless possibilities for exciting angles. Really couldn’t stop taking photos of it. Overall the whole area of Guangzhou is a paradise for architecture photography.

Any project you would like to shoot again?

Kevin: Well, I would not say “shoot again” but I definitely want to extend my “WA from above” series. Australia’s coastlines are looking so amazing from above and there are endless motives which I want to capture. Those aerial photos are showing a massive amount of details which are just looking amazing when they are printed large-scaled.

One of your latest series: Australian Salt, is amazing. Almost looks like paintings. How on earth did you get there? And the photos have been taken from a small plane with rear doors removed? Please explain!

Kevin: The “Australian Salt” series is showing aerial photos from salt evaporation ponds, which are designed to extract salts from seawater. That salt is produced by the action of sun and wind on seawater in large ponds. The seawater evaporates in successive ponds until the seawater is fully concentrated and the salt then crystallizes on the floor of the pond. After some research with Google Earth, I knew I had to shoot them. The amazing thing about it is that due to variable algal concentrations, vivid colors, from bright blue to deep red, are created in the ponds. As those ponds are really big – I couldn’t imagine it before I saw them from above – I had to hire a small plane to get the shots I wanted. We were able to remove the rear door so I could perfectly shoot straight down from the plane.

Any things on your photo bucket list?

Kevin: For sure, my list is endless! My next trip will take me to Iceland again. Looking forward to shot some glacier rivers from above. I’m also planning to go to the Dolomites, Seychelles and for sure Australia again.

Scotch, beer or water?

Kevin: Well, I think I would go for a good beer!

All featured work in this interview is copyrighted by Kevin Krautgartner. Do not reproduce or use this work without his permission.

Make sure to check out his portfolio for more inspiring work!

Report