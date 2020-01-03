The Worlds of Kees Rijken
Kees Rijken
Kees Rijken, a successful Art Director for many years, decided in his own photographing words “at a later age” what he really wanted. He seems to control everything. In all incompleteness: architecture, landscapes, nude, street photography, tight advertising-like portraits, animals displayed in as romantic wildness to be described, the love between humans and animals. And what me the most touches: travel photography to writers like Ernest Hemingway, Jack Kerouac and Jack London are reminiscent. Photography that drags you into the supposedly fundamental human urge to see and experience more in other worlds … Text: Gijs de Swarte (translated)
https://photokees.viewbook.com
