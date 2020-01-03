Fine Art

Pascale Hustings

In her photographic images and projects, Pascale Hustings investigates memories by playing with the concepts of time, space, form and scale in a poetic way. Pascale appeals to the visual ability to orientate ourselves and suggests new perceptions within an imaginary world:

Pascale: “What if you were a ‘Changeling’ if your memories were different from the stories you were told by your family? My sense of being a Changeling appeared to be a universal feeling, so I decided to create a fictive life… since the memories were playing tricks on us all, I could make my own.”

In collaboration with Studio Suze Swarte, Pascale is working on a book about ‘Changeling’. It is a very promising project and already won several awards with some of the photos. The book is set to be printed in the early spring of 2020.

https://www.pascalehustings.nl

