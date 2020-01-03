Lens-based artist

Rik Versteeg

Photography runs in his family and is passed on by different generations. He took his first photograph at the age of 12 and soon discovered this was a clear path for him to take. After graduating from Audio Visual-production he was determined to continue his personal development and went to the Willem de Kooning Academy.

After four years of university where he focused on fashion photography, he decided to graduate with a conceptual photography series. The main reason for this choice was to create a series that tells a story and was created from the base. For him, photography is a way to stimulate the viewer to think about certain issues that they would normally not think about and appeal to the imagination and subconsciousness of the mind. By using his intuition he creates alternative realities that break with the rules of space and time and melts a diversity of styles together. Rik creates these images by using photography and film. Craftsmanship is very important for him as an artist, all the aspects which are visible in the images are handmade. The viewer must feel like stepping into another dimension. The only way to achieve the feeling is by creating life-size decors in his studio without the use of any digital manipulation. Most of his inspiration is drawn from myths, spirituality, theories, and social-political issues. The created visuals have an aesthetic and styled feel which can be used for artistic and commercial purposes.

https://www.rikversteeg.com

Share this on your favorite network