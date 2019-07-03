5 inspiring female photographers you should follow

We’ve put together a list of 5 inspiring female photographers which we are following for many years, so should you and get inspired!



1. Brooke Shaden

Brooke explores the darkness and light in people, and her work looks at that juxtaposition. As a self-portrait artist, she photographs herself and becomes the characters of dreams inspired by a childhood of intense imagination and fear. Being the creator and the actor, Brooke controls her darkness and confronts those fears. After studying films for years in college, she realized her love of storytelling was universal. She started photography then in 2008, excited to create in solitude and take on character roles herself. Brooke works from a place of theme, often gravitating toward death and rebirth or beauty and decay. Ultimately, her process is more discovery than creation. She follows her curiosity into the unknown to see whom her characters might become. Brooke believes the greatest gift an artist has is the ability to channel fears, hopes and experience into a representation of one’s potential. While her images come from a personal place of exploration, the goal in creating is not only to satisfy herself; her greatest wish is to show others a part of themselves. Art is a mirror for the creator and the observer. Brooke’s passion is storytelling, and her life is engulfed in it. From creating self-portraits and writing to international adventures and motivational speeches, she wants to live a thousand lives in one. She keeps her curiosity burning to live a truly interesting story.

https://brookeshaden.com

https://www.facebook.com/brookeshadenphotography

https://www.instagram.com/brookeshaden/



2. Laura Zalenga

Laura is a 1990 born [self-] portrait-artist from Southern Germany. Besides photographing projects she teaches workshops, gives inspirational talks and travels to all over the world – always searching for magical places and special light. It’s her clear visual language, the power of telling stories and showing raw, honest emotions in her photographs that makes her work stand out. She is convinced that photography is a type of therapy that gives you the ability to heal yourself and others.

http://laurazalenga.com/

https://www.facebook.com/LauraZalengaPhotography

https://www.instagram.com/laurazalenga/



3. Maria Svarbova

Maria Svarbova was born in 1988; she currently lives in Slovakia. Despite studying restoration and archeology, her preferred artistic medium is photography. From 2010 to the present, the immediacy of Maria’s photographic instinct continues to garner international acclaim and is setting new precedents in photographic expression. The recipient of several prestigious awards, her solo and group exhibitions have placed her among the vanguard of her contemporaries, attracting features in Vogue, Forbes, The Guardian, and publications around the world; her work is frequently in the limelight of social media. Maria’s reputation also earned her a commission for a billboard-sized promotion on the massive Taipei 101 tower, in Taiwan. Maria’s distinctive style departs from traditional portraiture and focuses on experimentation with space, colour, and atmosphere. Taking an interest in Socialist era architecture and public spaces, Maria transforms each scene with a modern freshness that highlights the depth and range of her creative palette. The human body throughout her oeuvre is more or less a peripheral afterthought, often portrayed as aloof and demure rather than substantive. Carefully composed figures create thematic, dream-like scenes with ordinary objects. Her images hold a silent tension that hint at emergent possibilities under the lilt of clean and smooth surfaces. There is often a sense of cool detachment and liminality in Maria’s work. Routine actions such as exercise, doctor appointments, and domestic tasks are reframed with a visual purity that is soothing and symmetrical and at times reverberant with an ethereal stillness. The overall effect evokes a contemplative silence in an extended moment of promise and awareness—a quality difficult to achieve in the rapid pace of modern life. Maria’s postmodern vision boldly articulates a dialog that compels the viewer to respond to the mystery, loneliness, and isolation of the human experience. Nevertheless, deeply embedded within the aqueous pastels, Maria’s compositions hold to a celebratory elegance that transforms the viewer’s gaze into an enduring reverence for life’s simple beauty.

https://www.mariasvarbova.com/

https://www.facebook.com/mariasvarbova/

https://www.instagram.com/maria.svarbova/



4. Marta Bevacqua

Marta Bevacqua is an Italian photographer based in Paris. She predominantly works in fashion, but enjoys to experiment in personal, artistic projects and portraits. Specialising in in beauty and portraiture of women, Marta tries to create a natural, soft, story-telling atmosphere with her pictures. She regularly works with magazines and advertising campaigns. Alongside her photography, Marta also directs videos, where she tries to express the same mood of her photography into realised video-clips and fashion films.

https://www.martabevacquaphotography.com/

https://www.facebook.com/MartaBevacquaPhotography/

https://www.instagram.com/martabevacqua/



5. Emily Teague

Emily Teague is an editorial & commercial photographer working primarily out of Los Angeles and New York. Her style of photography is greatly influenced by her photojournalism, travels, color, and love for creating visual narratives. She balances her passion for creating stories with telling the stories of others through her work with non-profits and NGOs. Her work has taken her to over 25 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and West Africa. When Emily’s not working on photoshoots, she is kept busy retouching, planning trips, and writing. She is an ambassador for SmugMug and is agency represented by The300DPI.

https://www.emily-teague.com/

https://www.facebook.com/EmilyTeaguePhoto/

https://www.instagram.com/_emilyteague/

