5 reasons why you should download issue 33

Last April I published issue 33 and here are 5 reasons why you should download this issue for free. The main feature of this issue is the work of Maria Svarbova where she showcases a selection of her work and therefore reason alone to get your hands on a copy. Download this issue here. I asked Maria from which other photographers she feels a strong connection in her work and she made the following list with Gabriel Isak, Dayana Montesano, Ben Thomas and Ben Zank! Enjoy their stunning work. Get inspired! If you want this issue on print, order a copy here.

~ André Kreft, Founding Editor-in-Chief

1. Maria Svarbova

Maria Svarbova was born in 1988 in Slovakia. Despite studying restoration and archeology, she found a medium for her artistic expression in photography. Since 2010, she has focused on developing her own photographic language, quickly gaining international recognition. Amongst awards, solo and group exhibitions, her work has been featured in Vogue, Guardian, Instagram, and many other publications. Highlights of her commercial work include the commission for promotional poster displayed at the Taiwanese landmark, 101 skyscraper. Maria has developed a distinctive style early on – departing from traditional portraits to focus on experimentation with space, color, and atmosphere. Her interest in architecture and public spaces, usually build in the Socialist era, led her to create unique sceneries. The human body in Maria’s photographs is more or less a prop, without individuality or emotions. As part of a careful composition, beautifully alien figures create still, dream-like scenes with ordinary objects. There is a silent tension, the drama is hidden under clean, smooth surface. Even in her more ornamental, nostalgic works, there is a sense of cold detachment. Everyday actions such as sports or doctors visit are frozen in a moment and through Maria’s eyes, given a new meaning. Soothing pastels, geometry, and visual purity give a sense of otherworldly order, an undisturbed visual pleasure that is unattainable in real life. Through her photographs, Maria stops the time and shares her vision: she is not afraid to address the loneliness and isolation, nevertheless, she chooses to celebrate its still, calm beauty. Winner of International Photography Awards 2016. Listed in Forbes/Slovakia 30 under 30, the biggest talents of Slovakia and Top 5 of most viewed.

More work by Maria Svarbova here http://www.mariasvarbova.com/

2. Gabriel Isak

Gabriel Isak was born in Huskvarna, Sweden. He uses photography as a metaphor for experiences of the soul by creating photographs that are simple in form, but rich in ideas and emotions. His imagery entails surreal and melancholic scenes inspired by the inner world of dreams and psychology, where he invites the viewer to interact with the internal world of solitary figures that symbolize our own unconscious states. The objective of Isak’s art is to reflect human experiences that will allow the spectator to reflect on their own journey. Gabriel received his BFA in Photography from Academy of Art University in 2016 and is currently residing in New York.

More work by Gabriel Isak here http://www.gabrielisak.com/

3. Dayana Montesano

Dayana Montesano was born in Rome in 1985. Since the very early stage of her artistic and educative development, she got into visual arts exploring devoid of prejudice both traditional techniques and digital approach. Obsessed by dream and the unconscious, she explored these aspects in detail by means of psychoanalysis, in order to better understand herself and the world around her. She is focused on portrait mostly, intended to represent intimacy and to depict a psychological state of being, rather than to display more subject’s physical features. Between 2014 and 2016 she was granted three scholarships at Scuola Romana di Fotografia (Rome School of Photography), where she attends a master class in “Personal and creative research” and a masterclass in the field of nude photography named “Naked photography”, both held by Augusto Pieroni. Her works have been selected by Officine Fotografiche for the “DNA Pictures” still photography workshop. Her photographs have been published in diverse magazines, among which Vogue Italia, for which she realized a fashion editorial; and FotoCult, that dedicated an interview article to her “Analisi” work, publishing the entire series. Her work has been exposed in diverse galleries and events, among which the Leica Gallery in Milan. She exposed her works twice in Hybrida Contemporanea art gallery in Rome as well as at Palazzo Comunale in Florence. Currently represented by the Cell63 Art Gallery, based in Berlin. Winner as “New Talent of the Year” at MIFA 2016 (Moscow International Photography Awards) with “Analysis” series; first prize in “self-portrait” category at IPA 2016 (International Photography Awards) with “I’m” series; second prize in the three categories “collage”, “self-portrait” and “portrait” at TIFA 2016 (Tokyo International Photography Awards); honourable mention at PX3 2016 (Prix de la Photographie Paris) with single image “Copper and Gold”; honourable mention at TIFA 2016 with single image “Princess”.

More work by Dayana Montesano here https://dayanamontesano.myportfolio.com/

4. Ben Thomas

Ben Thomas is a photographer and visual artist born in Adelaide, now living in Melbourne, Australia. Ben’s work has centered around the cities and urban spaces that we live in. His “Cityshrinker” series (2007) was internationally acclaimed and considered to be one of the pioneering projects exploring the now popular tilt-shift technique. Ben’s study of urban spaces continued with “Accession” (2012) utilizing mirror and kaleidoscopic techniques to highlight how repeating patterns and objects act as the basis of our urban surroundings. Most recently Ben has developed his latest series “Chroma” (2015) and “Chroma II (2016), a further deconstruction of cities and urban areas with a primary focus on the use of color and flatness that poses questions of how society defines the places in which we live. Ben has recently completed campaigns/assignments for The New Yorker Magazine, Sony, Cake, Singapore Airlines, Penguin Books and Chronicle Books. Winner of the LensCulture Emerging Talents 2016 Jurors’ Pick. Finalist of the 2016 William and Winifred Bowness Photography Prize. Winner of the 2015 125LIVE Olympus Vision Award (London) honoring an established artist for pushing the boundaries of the medium through innovation, technical expertise, and originality. And much more.

More work by Ben Thomas here http://benthomas.net.au/

5. Ben Zank

Ben Zank was born in 1991 in the Bronx; he still lives and works in New York City. While his field of study was journalism, Ben Zank found a more direct means of expression in photography, after he discovered a Pentax ME Super in his grandmother’s attic. Submitting himself to the rigorous exercise of “one shot per day”, his images often conveniently stage himself as the main character. Using simple props such as yellow tape, Zank manages to bend reality to suit his own vision.

More work by Ben Zank here http://www.benzank.com/

