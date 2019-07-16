Inspiring photography on museum-quality posters

Boring wall syndrome? Search no further. We have a collection of award-winning photographers who sell their inspiring photography as museum-quality posters. Stick your new awesome poster with tape on your wall or put it in a frame. The low-price is almost a steal. With buying a poster you directly support the photographer and let them do what they love most, shooting photographs.

We have selected 5 photographers who offer their work as museum-quality posters

Andi Balogh – ARCHÈ

Andi is a Hungarian photographer living in Finland. She moved to the land of thousand lakes in 2009 for different lifestyle and uniqueness of Finnish nature. In photography, she is pursuing to highlight the magic of the North. Besides attempting to reflect moods of landscapes, she creates portraits by focusing on vibes of nature. Lonely lakes, forests, misty mountains or the frozen seaside are the sources of her inspiration. She works together with models to realize ideas and shoot self-portraits as well.

Browse her collection: https://shop.getinspiredmagazine.com/collections/andi-balogh

Dina Belenko

Conceptual Still Life Photographer telling magical stories behind everyday inanimate objects, writing photo tutorials and shooting conceptual still lifes and food on commission.

Browse her collection: https://shop.getinspiredmagazine.com/collections/dina-belenko

Erik Witsoe

Erik Witsoe is a Seattle photographer based in Warsaw, Poland. His approach to photography is largely inspired by cinema which you’ll find reflected throughout his portfolio. His work has been featured in the pages of many magazines, books and articles as well as the subject of exhibits and printed works. His photo-book “Okiem przybysza” won Third Place in Poland’s National Review of Books, in the category of books on Tourism. When not busy shooting life’s details or chasing down a tasty pizza, you can find him hanging out with his fiancée Agnieszka and their two cats, Louis and Luna.

Browse his collection: https://shop.getinspiredmagazine.com/collections/erik-witsoe

Ivana Desančić

Fine art photographer and visual artist, located in Asheville, North Carolina. Her work usually portrays strong female characters that are lost in their own little worlds. This way she encourages people to connect with nature around them and to find their own enchanted realms in the everyday world.

Browse her collection: https://shop.getinspiredmagazine.com/collections/ivana-desancic

John Guthed

Faces, places, spaces. Swedish photographer covering the world from the ground up. Mostly on commission, sometimes for fun, but always for the kicks.

Browse his collection: https://shop.getinspiredmagazine.com/collections/john-guthed

Support these photographers in their work, buy posters!

A statement in any room. These matte, museum-quality posters are printed on durable, archival paper. Our posters are individually printed and assembled when you order it, so please allow 3-5 days manufacture time for your custom product.

Want to sell your work as museum-quality posters? Click here

Share this on your favorite network