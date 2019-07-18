Inspiring Portraits Photo Contest

Grand Jury Winner

– Cover of the August issue.

– Full feature with an interview about winners work.

– Winning print on museum-quality poster 50x70cm.

People’s Choice

– Full feature in the viewbug blog.

– 300 Reward Points.

Here’s How It Works

– You always maintain the rights to your submissions.

– By entering the contest you accept viewbug terms of use

– 2 weeks to submit your entries | Vote from August 1st until August 6th, 2019.

– Share your best portraits.

– Judged based on creativity, originality and in accordance to the theme.

– Entry fee: Free

– Total prize value of $ 500 ENTER NOW FOR FREE In Collaboration with viewbug Join millions of creatives worldwide and collaborate by sharing your best photos. Viewbug is a community for photographers of all levels, from portraits and travel to lifestyle and landscapes, viewbug is for you. Celebrate creativity and be inspired by following your favorite photographers, joining the best contests and launching your own challenges. Be part of the most rewarding community, welcome to the new home for your photos. Get your creative juices flowing, gain exposure and get rewarded. Ignore the awesome prizes, but…the prizes do rock. This is about harnessing the spirit of collaboration to feed your passion and elevate your game! Visit viewbug and get started https://www.viewbug.com/

