Challenge 1: FROM ABOVE
This challenge is all about drone shots. The best shots will be selected for a new 25pages collection and photo book. Join today!Enter your work here
About this Challenge
This challenge is running from 12 January - 12 March - 2018
Who can join?
Drone photographers and you must have a portfolio on our website. This challenge is not exclusive for our Inspiration Brigade Members. Sign up for a free portfolio and you can enter this challenge!
How does it work?
You can submit as much drone shots as you want. We will make a selection of 25 shots and one of thoose will win. All shortlisted shots will end up in a hardcover photobook and the winner will be on the cover.
What can you win?
Winner will get a free hardcover book, interview in our magazine and promotion. All 25 shortlist winners will have a chance of becoming a reseller of the book and earn some sweet profit.
Join today!
Click on the link below and start uploading your best shots!Enter your work here