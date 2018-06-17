'Car fine art photography' (SERIES) Photography by Sarel

These photos are created using a lighting technique that is not commercially available and I had to built myself. Double diffuse lighting or FDL technique as I like to call it, allows me to create a matt finish on the bodywork of the car while at same time focusing the intensity of the light in small details of the car.

The aim of this series is to portray the beauty of cars to the world and gives recognition to creative work of car designers

© Sarel

