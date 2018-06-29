'Drab Business Park' (SERIES) Photography by Ralph Gräf

Once the headquarters of the Stasi guards regiment, these grounds located at a motorway in Brandenburg far away from any city became a business park after the German re-unification. Yet, its business model with outlet stores mostly for cheapies was not very successful. After a while all shops closed and the business park was abandoned. Part of the premises were still used as a rehabilitation clinic, but meanwhile it was shut down as well. Now, since the huge immigration wave in 2015, the old motel within the business park is used as a home for refugees. Quite a drab place with dark history and no real perspective…

© Ralph Gräf

Report