'Pump it up.' (SERIES) Photography by annehoffmann

I am a quiet person. I always listen to other peoples problems and share some help for them. In "real life", I am not a center "man". But when I make my pictures, things like self-confidence or courage want to be expressed. That's why I always search for the eyecontact in between the camera and the model, because on one side it shows you the soul of someone, but on the other its a very brave body language sign. Laura was the best model for this encouraging shooting with me. She is very self-confident and moved freely, so that in my pictures with her I can now be self-confident somehow.

© annehoffmann

