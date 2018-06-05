'The Desert' (SERIES) Photography by mehrdad_vahed

Lake Urmia is an endorheic salt lake in Iran.The lake is between the provinces of East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan in Iran, and west of the southern portion of the Caspian Sea. At its greatest extent, it was the largest saltwater lake on Earth, with a surface area of approximately 5,200 km2 (2,000 sq mi), a length of 140 km (87 mi), a width of 55 km (34 mi), and a maximum depth of 16 m (52 ft). The lake has shrunk to 10% of its former size due to damming of the rivers that flow into it, and the pumping of groundwater from the surrounding area.Some environmental experts predict that if the lake is dry, the temperate weather will turn into tropical weather with salt winds and the environment will change. However, there is still no serious effort to save the lake. Experts and environmental activists believe that the risk of drying Lake Urmia to a radius of 500 kilometers from the lake threatens. In the event of a possible drying of the lake, it is predicted that salt precipitation will occur in many neighboring provinces, which will result in the displacement of 13 million people.

© mehrdad_vahed

