'URBAN SUPREMATISM' (SERIES) Photography by balazscsizik

URBAN SUPREMATISM is a study of the meeting points of constructivist and suprematist art with urban minimalist photography. I made my thesis about the thin lines between abstract photography and the manual abstract art forms, for example suprematist painting. We can find the same elements in both of them, focused on basic geometric forms, such as squares, circles, and diagonal lines. I found that these manual art compositions are reconstructable in the everyday urban landscapes in a two dimensional graphic form.

