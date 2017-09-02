Get Inspired Magazine Issue 35

Get Inspired Magazine Issue 35

ISSUE 35

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE MAGAZINE OR ORDER IT ON PRINT

Get Inspired Magazine Issue 35

NEW INCOMING PHOTO CONTEST IN ASSOCIATION WITH THE PRESET FACTORY p3 ~ IMAGES OF THE WEEK p4 ~ WIN PRINTS BY LENNART NORMANN p9 ~ INSPIRATION BRIGADE CHALLENGE 1 “GIVE ME YOUR BEST SHOT” p11 ~ SELECTED PRINTS FROM OUR MARKET p32 ~ GALLERY AND ART STORE SUGGESTIONS ON OUR GUIDE p34 ~ THE STORY ABOUT YOUR NEXT PROJECT WITH RUSS TIERNEY p36 ~ GET INSPIRED!

~ André Kreft, Founding Editor-in-Chief and Inspiration Brigade Captain!

