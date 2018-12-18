December 2018 Issue Download our free magazine and Get Inspired! DOWNLOAD HERE ORDER PRINT



78 pages loaded with work by inspiring self-portrait photographers:

Brooke Shaden (cover), Foteini Zaglara, Laura Zalenga, Lídia Vives and Simone Betz. Update from our poster shop, tagged work from our Instagram feeds, 25pages and selection from our Collective. Get Inspired!

You can download this issue for free as PDF as a subscriber and you can order a copy on real paper by our print-on-demand service shipped everywhere in the world.

DOWNLOAD HERE ORDER PRINT