New Inspiration Brigade Members

Each month all member profiles on our website will be reviewed and a selection will be promoted to our Inspiration Brigade. As a Inspiration Brigade Member your work can be featured on our website and social media channels, your work can be selected for the Image of the Week award, upcoming magazine issue publications, free 25pages books, secret Facebook group and more.

This Months New Members

Linda Kristiansen (Challenge 2 NOIR Winner) / view profile

Gustav Willeit – sangu / view profile

Florian Ledoux / view profile

Ben Mackay / view profile

Welcome to the Brigade and looking forward seeing your awesome work!