Win your first 25pages book!

We are giving away one free book to a creative who is sending us the best proposal. The book concept has 25 pages, so your submission must be 25 images. It can be a series, a collection, or what ever you think will work. We will pick one lucky winner and we will make a very nice 25pages book from it. You will not only get a free book, but also an option to sell it and make 10 EUR per sold book. Enter now!

ENTER HERE

25pages book examples

About 25pages books

Your chance to create your own books for low costs, get a free copy and earn money selling it worldwide to your fans. 25pages is not only for photographers but for all creatives. You select your work, we take care of the rest. Benefit from our global creative Get Inspired Magazine audience and start promotion of your work. We teamed up with Peecho.com who handles all printing, payments and distribution.

Winner will be announced on April 20th

ENTER HERE

(Inspiration Brigade Members and Challenge Winners and Shortlist Winners are excluded because they already can make free books.)