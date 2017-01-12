Spotlight Art by Jessica Slagle

Who is Jessica Slagle?

Well lets see… I supposed you could call me a urban-indigo who lives her art. I’m spiritual and intuitive, which is what I explore through my artwork. I just moved back from New York where I worked as a fashion designer for about 6 years. I stumbled into that industry pretty randomly literally the day after I graduated college. Now I’m trying to figure out what I want to do as far as a career goes – hopefully something creative. You caught me during a time of intense soul-searching.

What tools do you use?

All of my early collages are done by hand. I had a real aversion to the computer that I’ve slowly been getting over. It’s been about a decades journey of slowly incorporating digital manipulations to my process. It started with scanning a collage and then digitally manipulating it, and then creating a digital collage and printing it and then collaging over that. Now I have no issues using all digital media to create my work. It really just depends on where my inspiration is coming from. I’ve been meditating on a way that I can move back into traditional collage, though I have not hit a breakthrough quite yet. I’m still getting my strictly digital work out of my system.

Where do you get your inspiration?

I get my inspiration from the energy around me. I’m not quite sure how I am able to do this, but when I sit down to make a piece I channel the space around me (usually about a 10 foot radius). I’ve had a lot of really cool visions that have come from these experiences. Sometimes I can’t quite tune in and the piece just doesn’t turn out the way I had hoped. But often the art comes out exactly as the image is in my head. It almost feels like dance in some ways. I feel the inspiration in a very physical way throughout my body. Marina Abramović and Sarah Michelson are my two favorite artists I’m inspired by. They both work with energy in a similar way that I do. I actually performed along side Sarah Michelson during her Daylight performance in Minneapolis. She had a huge impact on my art. I still reference back to some of the energy techniques she taught us today

Any good advice?

Best advice I can give is you always should stay true to yourself. I had many art teachers growing up say that my art is not worthy and that I will never amount to anything. If I would have listened I’d never have taken a lot of the risks that got me to the place I am now. Always listen to yourself and your gut. If you feel you’re being pulled in an artistic direction, or you want to shoot for some crazy high dream – then you should. The people who are hating on you for it are jealous that you have the courage to try that they never had.

All images © Jessica Slagle