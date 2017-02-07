Spotlight Steve Simpson

Who is Steve Simpson?

I’ve been working in the industry for over 30 years and am probably best known for my hand lettered packaging design, whimsical characters and illustrated barcodes. My style is inspired by the arts & crafts movement, 50s advertising and folk art and has appeared on everything from a 1″ postage stamp to a 200ft screen in Times Square. I particularly love packaging design. For me it’s akin to sculpture – you create a 2d digital design and the next time you see it it’s on a bottle, box or vinyl toy. It takes on a new life, being able to hold it in your hands feels kind of magical. I also get great enjoyment traveling to new countries and giving talks and workshops in illustrative design. I’m originally from Manchester, UK, but currently live in Dublin, Ireland.

What tools do you use?

Everything I do starts with a pencil and a sketchbook (My personal favourite is a Flexbook) – I use sketchbooks for both personal work and commercial projects for clients. For clients I usually start by creating thumbnail sketches, then make tighter drawings based on feedback before scanning them into Photoshop for colouring. For personal projects I tend to use acrylic paints.

Where do you get your inspiration?

My inspiration comes from many different places – I love history and culture, especially folk art. My parents house is built on a Roman burial ground – from a very early age I was fascinated by the artefacts my father would dig up while gardening; fragments of pot decorated with men on horseback hunting deer, 2,000 year old coins with the faces of emperors still clearly visible – I love the stories behind traditions and spend a lot of time researching projects. I’m also a fan of 50s design and illustration, especially all the hand lettering and limited palettes. William Morris and the philosophy of the Arts & Crafts movement is another big influence.

Any good advice?

I’ve spent the second half of my career re-evaluating and ditching advice I’d been given in the early years – It’s so easy at the start of your career to put too much importance in the snippets of advice you receive from the artists you look up to. What might be a perfectly good tip for a certain time may later prove an inhibitor. My best advice is to be cautious of all advice – question it and test it – but be prepared to move beyond it.

All images © Steve Simpson

