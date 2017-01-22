Spotlight Photography by Andrew Brooks

Who is Andrew Brooks?

I’m a Manchester UK based photography, digital artist and film maker. I build my images and films out of many separate still photographs. All of which I bring together to create hyper-real landscapes and journeys. Amongst this selection are images from two projects that were both created to be displayed at almost 360 degrees, multi-projection space (see the ImmersionProjectionSpace image). My brief was to create two short films looking at the cityscapes of Manchester and the sublime landscapes of Iceland. Whilst working on these films I also captured these high-resolution photographs which are stand alone artworks but also feature in the films. Visit these links to see the Manchester film and the Iceland film. These two films were made with the support of Arts Council England, Curated Place and Aberdeen City Council.







What tools do you use?

All of my images and footage is shot on a digital SLR. I then combine them using a mix of Photoshop and AfterEffects. Sometimes spending days bringing hundreds of photographs together to create a finished piece.







Where do you get your inspiration?

I find myself looking to painters more than photographers. Particularly Romantic Era paintings by artist such as JMW Turner, John Martin and Caspa David Friedrick. For me it’s important that my inspiration comes from different art forms as this helps to take my work in new directions and keep the ideas fresh.







Any new projects you are working on?

I’m currently working on a new exhibition looking at the strange forgotten space of Aberdeen. I have explored old church towers, crypts beneath Masonic Temples, lighthouses out at sea and many more amazing spaces. This project will be showing in February 2017 as part of the Spectra Festival of Light and follows on from my previous Secret Cities projects where I looked at Manchester, Iceland, Liverpool and areas of the Netherlands.







Any good advice?

Keep your work original. That may be through the way you create your images or the locations and subjects you choose. There are so many film makers and photographers out there that you have to work really hard to stand out from the crowd. If you can do this you can slowly build your creative career, keep busy and visit incredible locations.







All images © Andrew Brooks