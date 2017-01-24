Spotlight Photography by Felix Hernandez

Who is Felix Hernandez?

Felix Hernandez is a commercial photographer, designer and digital artist born in Mexico City but currently living in Cancun, Q.Roo. He produces creative concepts and images for clients of his own creative firm as for other advertising agencies and clients from all around the world. Felix writes articles by demand for different photography magazines like Retouched Magazine, DOCMA, Digital Camera, Digital SLR Photography, Digital Photo and Good Light Magazine among others and his work has been published in websites like Fstoppers, Petapixel, 5OOpx, DIV Photography, Retouching Academy, Canon, Adobe Photoshop, Audi Deutschland, Daily Mail, El Pais and Bored Panda, etc. In recent years his work with scale models has become viral and has been shared and published globally. Working in his studio and in location, he mixes on camera effects and digital art to accomplish realistic images and turn his scale models to life. This has brought him during this year various invitations to impart conferences and workshops in places like Cali, Copenhagen, New York and several cities in Mexico.







Tell us more about your work

For me photography is not a portrait of what exists out there, but a portrait of what exist in me. I remember since I was a kid I used to spend hours alone in my room playing with my toys. I also remember that the best part was “weathering” them and creating for them an environment to match the scenes in my head. Now that I’m a “grownup” I realize that I never stopped playing and that the only difference is that now I have a camera on my hands. Photography and digital art just gave me the possibility to bring alive, those scenes that since I was Little, I have had inside my mind. Toy photography is not so different from other kinds of photography, but it has its own particularities, most of all because of the scale. There are some subjects that must be taken into consideration and here they are scale, light, the scene and post-production.

Tell us more about your proces!

Scale is one of the most important. If what you want is to give a sense of “realism” to your scaled models (toys) you will need in many cases to get closer with your camera. You could think that using a Macro lens would do the job, but the problem with Macro lenses is that they have a shallow depth of field, that meaning that you will only have focus in a small area of your subject and the rest of your subject and scene would be out of focus, and that would be a downfall for our purpose in making them look “real” this, because the way our brain has been taught to see things in our human scale. So one solution for using a Macro lens and achieving focus in all of our subject is to use the technique of “focus stacking”. I shoot my models at the studio with studio flashes. It could be similar to shooting a product, but again, if you want to give the sense of realism we are looking for, you have to think in the scale. It’s not the same to shoot a real human model with an “octabox” than to shoot a “scaled model” with the same “octabox”. The quality of the light would be softer because it’s a huge modifier used in a scaled model. So all the basics of lighting in the studio will apply but take them to a smaller scale. I normally shoot with a beauty dish and/or a snoot for the models and two more lights for the background if I want it to be pure white. I love photo manipulation and digital art. But what is really cool, is to do all you can in camera. It is not only fun, it also gives the image a more realistic look. So if your model is in the snow, use your imagination and create a snow scene. I use wheat flour to do snow and I use corn flour to do deserts. If I want to add some atmosphere I use smoke from a cigaret (you don’t have to smoke, but I have found that its the best way to control small amounts of smoke and put them where you want), or spray water for a rainy day. If I want to make droplets I use corn syrup or if I want to freeze something I use butane gas (Be aware, butane gas is strongly flammable so don’t make smoke with a cigaret at the same time.) The possibilities are endless and there is no recipe, only use your imagination and try different things. Most of the things you will need are at home or at the store around the corner. Be creative! Post production will give the final “punch” to your image. In post you can insert images to your background, elements that complement your storytelling, effects that could be complex to do in camera, adding a sense of motion, color grading for adding the “mood”, etc. All of these tasks are done in Photoshop.

Any advice?

At the end, toy photography is just a mix of playing and technical photography aspects. The technical side can be learned and it’s “easy”, but the “hardest” part of toy photography lies in our minds and in our hearts, and that is staying childish, foolish, dreamy. Learning how to play again. If you have forgotten how to, just spend some time with your kids. If you don’t have kids, then grab some memories from when you were one!

All images © Felix Hernandez