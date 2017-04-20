CURRENT ISSUE INSPIRATION MARKET CONTESTS

Inspiration Melted

In “Melted” series I represent a new generation of girls who, with their change have revolutionized the concept of beauty. I wanted to create unusual portraits in which, despite the subject has the face totally erased still retains a strong identity, the color that covers it represents the essence that flows to the outside, reflecting the inner life and it shows in its many shades with bright colors.

Photography Cristina Burns

© Photography Cristina Burns

﻿

