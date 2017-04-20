In “Melted” series I represent a new generation of girls who, with their change have revolutionized the concept of beauty. I wanted to create unusual portraits in which, despite the subject has the face totally erased still retains a strong identity, the color that covers it represents the essence that flows to the outside, reflecting the inner life and it shows in its many shades with bright colors.
© Photography Cristina Burns
